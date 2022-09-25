Denmark - France

UEFA Nations League / League A
Parken / 25.09.2022
Denmark
Not started
-
-
France
Lineups

Denmark jersey
Denmark
3-5-2
France jersey
France
3-5-2
Denmark jersey
Denmark
3-5-2
France jersey
France
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Denmark logo
Denmark jersey
Denmark
France logo
France jersey
France
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Denmark

France

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CroatiaCRO
531110
2
DenmarkDEN
53029
3
FranceFRA
51225
4
AustriaAUT
51134
