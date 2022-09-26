England v Germany live! - Latest from Wembley as Kai Havertz equalises for Germany in six-goal thriller!
UEFA Nations League / League A
Wembley / 26.09.2022
Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
90+6'
FULL-TIME: ENGLAND 3-3 GERMANY
Thanks for joining us.
England roar back in six-goal thriller but Germany snatch late draw
90+1'
SIX ADDED MINUTES
There will be SIX minutes of stoppage time.
90'
Germany
Bella-Kotchap also comes on for the last part of this game as he replaces Havertz.
89'
England
Bellingham is replaced by Henderson.
89'
WHAT A SAVE!
Saka is played in by Kane from deep and he is one-on-one with Ter Stegen after making a forward run of around 20-yards. Gundogan is chasing back to catch him, but Saka is just about able to get a shot away towards the far corner, but Ter Stegen does brilliantly to get down low and tip it behind for a corner!
The resulting corner kick is caught by the German goalkeeper.
Off
Jamal Musiala
Germany
On
Thomas Müller
Germany
87'
Germany
Goal
Kai Havertz
Germany
GOALLLL! GERMANY EQUALISE!
Gosens wins the ball back on the left-flank, and he plays the ball forward for Gnabry, who hits a low strike from 25-yards out towards the far corner, and Pope saves it but the rebound falls straight to the feet of Havertz, and he has an easy tap-in!
Pope will get some stick there, as he definitely could've done better.
83'
Germany
Yellow card
Nico Schlotterbeck
Germany
82'
England
Penalty
Harry Kane
England
GOALLLLL! ENGLAND MAKE THE COMEBACK!
Kane smashes his penalty into the top-left corner past Ter Stegen into the top-left corner of the net! What a superb penalty and England take the lead! That is his 51st international goal.
81'
England
PENALTY TO ENGLAND!
What a massive decision! Schlotterbeck catches Bellingham late on the ankle inside the box, and after a check on the pitchside monitor, the referee points to the spot! Can Kane score here to raise the Wembley roof?
80'
SAVE!
Saka does well to play in Kane in the box, and he fires a shot on the half-turn just wide, but Ter Stegen just about gets a hand to it.
75'
England
Goal
Mason Mount
England
GOALL! ENGLAND EQUALISE!
Mason Mount makes the impact England have been looking for! Some good work from Saka down the right sees him play the ball into the area for Mount to strike, and the Chelsea man places a brilliant shot into the net past Ter Stegen! The complexion of the game has changed!
72'
England
Goal
Luke Shaw
England
GOALLLL! ENGLAND GET ONE BACK!
Can England make a miraculous comeback? The Three Lions have their first goal from open play in more than 500 minutes!
Bellingham wins the ball back in midfield and plays a forward pass for James, who is slightly inverted to his right. Saka is on the overlap and then gets the ball from his team-mate on the right hand side. The Arsenal man then plays the give-and-go back to James and the wing-back whips a delivery towards the back post.
Shaw is in a pocket of space and chests the ball down, before hitting a scuffed strike into the net despite Ter Stegen getting a hand on it! It definitely crosses the line. Game on.
68'
Germany
The second of the two changes sees Gosens replace Raum.
Off
David Raum
Germany
On
Robin Gosens
Germany
68'
Germany
Double change for Germany. The first of the two sees Sane go off to be replaced by his Bayern team-mate Serge Gnabry.
Off
Leroy Sané
Germany
On
Serge Gnabry
Germany
67'
Germany
Goal
Kai Havertz
Germany
GOALLLL! GERMANY SCORE AGAIN
The visitors go 2-0 up!
The ball is lost on the edge of the England penalty area, and Germany break with pace. It then is played from midfield towards the left half-space for Werner, and the forward opts to cut inside onto his right foot and he picks out Havertz just outside the box to his right. The Chelsea forward then does brilliantly to bend a beautifully curled strike into the top-left corner of the net as Wembley falls silent.
66'
England
The second of the two changes sees Mount replace Sterling.
Off
Raheem Sterling
England
On
Mason Mount
England
65'
England
England make their first change as Bukayo Saka replaces Phil Foden. The key info here is that Saka will be deployed on the right wing, where he has been playing for Arsenal.
Off
Phil Foden
England
On
Bukayo Saka
England
63'
CORNER TO ENGLAND
Kane plays in James down the right byline, but his attempted cross is once again blocked well by Schlotterbeck. The resulting corner comes to nothing.
61'
Germany
BIG CHANCE FOR GERMANY!
It should be 2-0! Musiala does absolutely brilliantly in the centre of the park, as his quick close control sees him evade three England challenges, before he plays a pin-point defence splitting pass for Werner to chase in behind. The forward reaches the penalty area, and with the goal gaping, he opts to check back and bend one into the far corner with his right foot, but it goes wide and past the far post!