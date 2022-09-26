England - Germany

UEFA Nations League / League A
Wembley / 26.09.2022
England
Not started
-
-
Germany
Lineups

England jersey
England
5-3-2
Germany jersey
Germany
4-2-1-3
England jersey
England
5-3-2
Germany jersey
Germany
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
England logo
England jersey
England
Germany logo
Germany jersey
Germany
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

England

Germany

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
HungaryHUN
531110
2
ItalyITA
52218
3
GermanyGER
51316
4
EnglandENG
50232
