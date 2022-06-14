UEFA Nations League / League A
Molineux / 14.06.2022
Live
England
Half-time
0
1
Hungary
    UEFA Nations League live - England versus Hungary

    Pete Sharland
    Pete Sharland
    Updated 14/06/2022 at 19:36 GMT
    45+3'
    HALF TIME
    England 0-1 Hungary.
    45+2'
    ENGLAND ATTEMPT
    Kane is given time to turn 25 yards from goal and lets fly with a low shot that deflects wide. The resulting corner comes to nothing and that will be that for this half.
    45'
    TWO MINUTES ADDED
    It's not been a great first 45 for Southgate and Co.
    43'
    40'
    38'
    ENGLAND UPPING THE TEMPO
    The hosts have cranked it up a notch in the last few moments. Bellingham marauds into the left side of the box and bamboozles a defender before seeing his clever cross nodded behind.
    The resulting left-wing corner is driven into a packed danger zone but a Hungary body gets there ahead of Stones to deny the Man City man a sight of goal.
    36'
    ENGLAND CHANCES!
    Dibusz reacts smartly to spare Orban's blushes after the defender almost headed Saka's cross into his own net.
    England come again but Bellingham nods wide from a difficult angle.
    33'
    ENGLAND FANS TRYING TO LIFT THE TEAM
    A rendition of 'God Save the Queen' is followed by some incessant 'England' chants.
    Hungary have been the better side so far.
    31'
    ENGLAND STAT
    The Three Lions have conceded first in five of their last nine matches. That's as many as in their previous 32 games combined.
    29'
    ENGLAND CHANCE
    Stones meets a right-wing corner but his long-range header lacks the power to trouble Dibusz.
    28'
    OFF THE LINE!
    England look shaky defending another left-wing free kick. This time it's fizzed towards goal and James heads off the line after Phillips had inadvertently flicked on at the near post.
    27'
    VIDEO: HUNGARY TAKE THE LEAD
    It doesn't get better with a second viewing from England's point of view.
    26'

    25'
    24'
    GROUP A3 AS IT STANDS
    Hungary 7 points, Germany 6, Italy 5, England 2.
    22'
    20'

    18'
    OUCH!
    Just poor defensively to be fair.
    16'
    Roland Sallai
    Goal
    Roland Sallai
    Hungary
    Hungary
    GOAL! ENGLAND 0-1 HUNGARY
    The hosts fail to deal with a left-wing free kick and Roland Sallai volleys a fine effort beyond Ramsdale after being left unmarked.