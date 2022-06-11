UEFA Nations League live - England versus Italy

Advertisement
14'
12'
GROUP A3 LATEST
Hungary 1-1 Germany.
An open start in both Group A3 games it seems.
10'
GROUP A3 LATEST
Hungary 1-0 Germany.
9'
ENGLAND CHANCE!
Sterling releases Mount in a central position inside the area but his thumping shot cannons back off the crossbar.
7'
5'
ENGLAND CHANCE!
Abraham can't quite get a shot in anger away under pressure from Locatelli after a casual clearance from Donnarumma was seized upon by the Roma forward.
4'
ENGLAND CHANCE
Ward-Prowse's free kick is only half cleared by the visitors. Grealish rescues it and feeds Mount, but his 20-yard strike is far too close to the keeper.
3'
2'
ITALY CHANCE!
A slick move on the right ends with Davide Frattesi ghosting into space inside the area, but his low strike flashes just wide of the far post.
That's a real let off for England.
2'
NO REAL TALK OF REVENGE
The personnel is so different from the Euro 2020 final that any suggestion of getting one over Italy seems a tad irrelevant.
1st Half
1'
KICK OFF!
England get us underway.
19.40
TIME FOR THE ANTHEMS
The Azzurri players seem a bit subdued as they sing along to their country's anthem. England don't do much better.
It always feels flat in an all-but empty stadium.
Anyhow, the players are almost ready to rock. England have yet to win in Group A3 while Italy top the standings. Can the Three Lions kick-start their Nations League campaign tonight?
19.35
19.30
19.25
MANCINI RULING OUT EURO 2020 NOSTALGIA
"I expect a tough game, as all matches against England are tough. We have not yet decided who will play, we will see after the last training session. That goes for [Wilfried] Gnonto and the others, especially those who have played two matches in a row. It will be a different match from the (UEFA EURO 2020) final."
Italy coach, Roberto Mancini
19.20
GARETH GLOWING OVER GREALISH
"He had a fantastic impact against Germany. He's a player we love working with. He's got great mentality, great character. He's a really good guy to have around the group. He has that joy when he has a football at his feet."
Southgate on Jack Grealish
19.15
A SURREAL ATMOSPHERE EXPECTED
A total of 3,000 children under the age of 14 have been granted free admission and will be able to watch the game under UEFA rules, so there will be a significant contrast to the vibe during the final at Wembley last summer!
‘If it’s an embarrassment, it’s for England as a country’ - Southgate
19.10
SOUTHGATE HAS FULL FAITH IN EVERYONE IN HIS TALENTED SQUAD
“It is a top-level game and is a good sign to show trust towards the players going into these games. I think if we only give players certain types of matches, you don't find out enough about them and they don't find out enough about the tactical challenge."
Gareth Southgate, England coach
'I won't outstay my welcome' - Southgate defends England's style of football
19.05
ELEVEN MONTHS AGO ON ... A EURO 2020 THROWBACK
This is, of course, a first meeting between the sides since they locked horns in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
Italy and Donnarumma deny England on penalties to win Euro 2020
19.00
NINE CHANGES FOR THE AZZURRI
Roberto Mancini rings the changes from the win over Hungary with only goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Lorenzo Pellegrini retaining their starting berths.
