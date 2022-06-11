UEFA Nations League / League A
Molineux / 11.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/england/teamcenter.shtml
England
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/italy-1/teamcenter.shtml
Italy
England - Italy

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
England logo
England jersey
England
Italy logo
Italy jersey
Italy
0

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

England

Italy

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ItalyITA
21104
2
HungaryHUN
21013
3
GermanyGER
20202
4
EnglandENG
20111
