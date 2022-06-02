UEFA Nations League / League D
A. Le Coq Arena / 02.06.2022
Estonia
Not started
-
-
San Marino
Estonia - San Marino

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Estonia logo
Estonia
San Marino logo
San Marino
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Estonia

San Marino

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EstoniaEST
00000
1
MaltaMLT
00000
1
San MarinoSMR
00000
