UEFA Nations League / League C
Tórsvøllur / 11.06.2022
Faroe Islands
Not started
-
-
Lithuania
Faroe Islands - Lithuania

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Faroe Islands logo
Faroe Islands
Lithuania logo
Lithuania
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Faroe Islands

Lithuania

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TurkeyTUR
22006
2
LuxembourgLUX
22006
3
Faroe IslandsFRO
20020
4
LithuaniaLTU
20020
Related matches

Luxembourg
-
-
Turkey
11/06
Luxembourg
-
-
Faroe Islands
14/06
Turkey
-
-
Lithuania
14/06
Lithuania
-
-
Faroe Islands
22/09

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Faroe Islands and Lithuania with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 11 June 2022.

Catch the latest Faroe Islands and Lithuania news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

