UEFA Nations League / League B
Olympiastadion Helsinki / 04.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/finland/teamcenter.shtml
Finland
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bosnia-herzegovina/teamcenter.shtml
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Advertisement
Ad

Finland - Bosnia and Herzegovina

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Finland logo
Finland jersey
Finland
Bosnia and Herzegovina logo
Bosnia and Herzegovina jersey
Bosnia and Herzegovina
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Finland

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Bosnia and HerzegovinaBIH
00000
1
FinlandFIN
00000
1
MontenegroMNE
00000
1
RomaniaROU
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Nations League

Santos defends decision not to start Ronaldo for Nations League opener

3 hours ago

UEFA Nations League

The next six months are going to be all about the World Cup - The Warm-Up

8 hours ago

Related matches

Montenegro
-
-
Romania
04/06
Finland
-
-
Montenegro
07/06
Bosnia and Herzegovina
-
-
Romania
07/06
Romania
-
-
Finland
11/06

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Finland and Bosnia and Herzegovina with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 4 June 2022.

Catch the latest Finland and Bosnia and Herzegovina news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.