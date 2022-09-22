France v Austria LIVE: Reigning champions get belated first win of Nations League campaign
UEFA Nations League / League A
Stade de France / 22.09.2022
22:00
Mbappe, Giroud score as France collect elusive Nations League win
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL TIME - FRANCE 2-0 AUSTRIA
Amid an undeniably disappointing Nations League campaign, France have salvaged some pride this evening. They go third in Group A1, leapfrogging Austria, and have given themselves a good chance of avoiding relegation.
90+1'
FINAL CHANGE FOR FRANCE
Mbappe leaves the field so that Randal Kolo Muani can make a very, very brief senior debut at international level.
Off
Kylian Mbappé
France
On
Randal Kolo Muani
France
90'
ANOTHER DANGEROUS COUNTER
Dembele is the man to carry the ball forwards this time, picking out Mbappe to his left. He curls well wide of the far post.
87'
FRANCE GO CLOSE ON THE COUNTER
After another spell of futile possession for Austria, France counter-attack through Nkunku. He picks out Mbappe to his right, but he can't apply the finish.
83'
MBAPPE TRIES TO GO SOLO
... but loses the ball on the edge of the area.
78'
GIROUD AND GRIEZMANN HOOKED
Giroud gets a standing ovation after an excellent performance. He switches out for Christopher Nkunku, while Griezmann is replaced by Ousmane Dembele.
Off
Antoine Griezmann
France
On
Ousmane Dembélé
France
75'
SCRAPPY SPELL
There's a lull in what has otherwise been a frantic game, with neither side able to get a handle on possession.
70'
AND ANOTHER
Alaba also comes off, with Stefan Posch swapping in.
Off
David Alaba
Austria
On
Stefan Posch
Austria
69'
ANOTHER CHANGE FOR AUSTRIA
Sabitzer is the next Austria player to make way, with Romano Schmid taking his place.
Off
Marcel Sabitzer
Austria
On
Romano Schmid
Austria
68'
OFFSIDE
Mbappe goes through one-on-one, dragging a shot just wide. The flag goes up regardless.
66'
MEANWHILE
... there was a double substitution for Austria just before the goal, with Karim Onisiwo and Marko Arnautovic coming off for Christoph Baumgartner and Michael Gregoritsch.
Off
Karim Onisiwo
Austria
On
Christoph Baumgartner
Austria
65'
Goal
Olivier Giroud
France
GOAL!
France tear up the pitch and Griezmann gets away up the right flank. He floats a cross to Giroud, who heads into the far corner.
61'
WIDE!
Mbappe looks to double his tally, but fires wide of the far post from just outside the box.
58'
GIROUD WANTS A PENALTY
... after a tangle with Alaba in the area, but there's nothing doing.
57'
GOOD CHANCE!
Clauss roars down the right wing and gets a cross into the box. Tchouameni slides in, but the ball is just beyond him.
56'
Goal
Kylian Mbappé
France
GOAL!
Austria have a promising spell of possession, but Sabitzer loses the ball to Giroud in midfield. He plays in Mbappe, who twists, turns, shimmies and slides before thundering a shot into the back of the net.
51'
CHANCE WASTED!
Mbappe plays a nice ball to Griezmann with the outside of his boot, but it runs across him and falls for the onrushing Clauss. He has a go from the edge of the area, but it's high and wide.
50'
AUSTRIA GO CLOSE!
Sabitzer picks out Schlager as he charges into the box but, with only Areola to beat, he fails to turn the ball goalwards.
49'
FIRST CHANGE FOR AUSTRIA
Wiemann seems to have felt a tweak and signals for a replacement. Dejan Ljubicic comes on in his place.
Off
Andreas Weimann
Austria
On
Dejan Ljubicic
Austria