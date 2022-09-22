France - Austria

UEFA Nations League / League A
Stade de France / 22.09.2022
France
Completed
2
0
Austria
    France 2-0 Austria: Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud score as Les Bleus finally win Nations League match

    Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud scored the goals as France beat Austria 2-0 in a League A Group 1 Nations League match at Stade de France. The win moves France on to five points in third spot, some four points shy of Denmark in second on nine points. Croatia are top of the group on 10 points after they beat Denmark 2-1 in the other match on the night.

    Will Magee
    By
    Will Magee
    Updated 22/09/2022 at 22:34 GMT
    Highlights

    France
    Austria

    Statistics

    Head to head / Last 5 matches
    France logo
    France jersey
    France
    Austria logo
    Austria jersey
    Austria
    1

    Wins

    1

    Draws

    1

    Wins

    Recent matches

    France

    Austria

    Lineups

    France jersey
    France
    3-4-3
    Austria jersey
    Austria
    4-4-2
    France jersey
    France
    3-4-3
    Austria jersey
    Austria
    4-4-2
    France logo
    France
    Austria logo
    Austria
    Scorers
      Cards
        Substitutions

        Table

        TeamsPWDLPts
        1
        CroatiaCRO
        		531110
        2
        DenmarkDEN
        		53029
        3
        FranceFRA
        		51225
        4
        AustriaAUT
        		51134
