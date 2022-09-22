France - Austria
UEFA Nations League / League A
Stade de France / 22.09.2022
France 2-0 Austria: Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud score as Les Bleus finally win Nations League match
Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud scored the goals as France beat Austria 2-0 in a League A Group 1 Nations League match at Stade de France. The win moves France on to five points in third spot, some four points shy of Denmark in second on nine points. Croatia are top of the group on 10 points after they beat Denmark 2-1 in the other match on the night.
Lineups
3-4-3
3-4-3
Cards
- A. Weimann(39')
Substitutions
