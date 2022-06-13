Advertisement
Evening all and welcome to France v Croatia in Nations League A Group 1!
19:43
One of the mascots gives it absolutely loads during La Marseillaise which is, lyrics aside, an absolute banger. Lovely stuff.
19:41
Anthem time...
19:40
Here come the teams!
19:38
What is it with football and those black and white plimsols?
19:33
If France can get decent possession - and even if they can't - it's hard to see Croatia's back four containing Mbappe and Benzema. I don't imagine they much like the midfield that's behind them, but both are good enough to fashion their own chances - though I'm surprised Benzema's being asked to toil through another game given the season he's had.
19:30
19:30
19:29
Of course, these teams have met before...
19:28
Their Euro 96 kit is one of the all-time greats. This one is smart, but you need the red and white checks.
19:26
What an absolute boss.
19:26
19:22
A bit of news. It's an absolute disgrace what's been allowed to happen to Derby - and plenty of others before them. The government should protect all our clubs as national institutions.
19:19
19:15
In their draw with Austria, France went with Tchouameni and Kamara, then had Coman, Greizmann and Diaby in front. That looks a better balance, and they still needed a late goal, from Mbappe off the bench, to get a draw.
19:11
That Croatia midfield is tasty, eh. Neither Modric nor Kovacic played on Friday night, so both should be relatively fresh for this, and it's in the centre of the pitch that they've got the advantage. I've not a clue why any manager would go against those three with a two, but Deschamps is Deschamps.
19:08
I am, though, looking forward to a first proper look at Boubacar Kamara, who's moving from Marseille to Aston Villa, and I'm also intrigued to see how Matteo Guendouzi has come on. When he was at Arsenal, he topped my list of players whose idea of how good they are is furthest from how good they are, but he's had a brilliant season by all accounts, so let's see how he does tonight.
19:07
Back to France, I am not, for instance, having that Rabiot is a left-winger, nor that Nkunku is a right-winger, not aht 4-4-2 is the best way to get the most from these players.
19:03
19:00
18:58
Let's have some teams...