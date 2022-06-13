UEFA Nations League / League A
Stade de France / 13.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/france/teamcenter.shtml
France
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/croatia/teamcenter.shtml
Croatia
France - Croatia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
France logo
France jersey
France
Croatia logo
Croatia jersey
Croatia
3

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

France

Croatia

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
DenmarkDEN
32016
2
AustriaAUT
31114
3
CroatiaCRO
31114
4
FranceFRA
30212
