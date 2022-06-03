UEFA Nations League / League A
Stade de France / 03.06.2022
Live
France
Second half
1
0
63'
Denmark
    Live Updates

    France v Denmark live updates - latest Nations League score as France begin the defence of their title

    Ben Snowball
    By
    Ben Snowball
    Updated 03/06/2022 at 20:06 GMT
    61'
    Live comment icon
    FRANCE WITH A CHANGE AS WELL
    Varane stretches and senses some uncomfort in his hamstring.
    Raphaël Varane
    Off
    Raphaël Varane
    France
    France
    William Saliba
    On
    William Saliba
    France
    France
    60'
    Live comment icon
    SUBS
    Daniel Wass
    Off
    Daniel Wass
    Denmark
    Denmark
    Mikkel Damsgaard
    On
    Mikkel Damsgaard
    Denmark
    Denmark
    60'
    Live comment icon
    SUBS
    Jannik Vestergaard
    Off
    Jannik Vestergaard
    Denmark
    Denmark
    Rasmus Kristensen
    On
    Rasmus Kristensen
    Denmark
    Denmark
    60'
    Live comment icon
    TRIPLE SUB FOR DENMARK
    Kasper Dolberg
    Off
    Kasper Dolberg
    Denmark
    Denmark
    Andreas Cornelius
    On
    Andreas Cornelius
    Denmark
    Denmark
    54'
    STADIUM IS ROCKING NOW
    And France are on the attack now with the huge lift.
    51'
    Live comment icon
    Karim Benzema
    Goal
    Karim Benzema
    France
    France
    GOAL! FRANCE 1-0 DENMARK
    Who else but Benzema?
    And what a fantastic goal that is.
    It is a one-two with Nkunku that's in the box, before some fantastic individual skill that has dribbling between players before slotting it into the corner.
    48'
    Live comment icon
    FRANCE CHANCE
    They’ve come out of the gates racing.
    Benzema heads the ball upwards, and when it comes down, he attempts a shot on goal, but Schmeichel makes himself big and blocks the shot before the ball is cleared.
    46'
    Live comment icon
    SUB
    Mbappe off after the incident before half-time. Nkunku on in his place.
    Kylian Mbappé
    Off
    Kylian Mbappé
    France
    France
    Christopher Nkunku
    On
    Christopher Nkunku
    France
    France
    2nd Half
    KO
    Live comment icon
    WE'RE BACK
    Let's see if either side can get on the scoresheet tonight.
    End of 1st Half
    HT
    Live comment icon
    HALF-TIME
    Just before the whistle, Mbappe went down, clutching his leg. We'll see if he'll make an appearence in the second half.
    45'
    ONE MIN OF ADDED TIME
    Stil 0-0 here, with both sides having some decent chances.
    43'
    BALL IN FRANCE’S BOX AGAIN
    Wass with a cross in for Dolberg, but Lloris comes to collect before it reaches the intended target.
    42'
    FRANCE DOING QUITE A FEW LONGBALLS
    Mbappe with the latest one, but it’s cleared.
    39'
    Live comment icon
    CLOSE!
    Denmark almost get in, but it's good defending from Kounde.
    Olsen gets the ball into the box, right to Maehle, but he's under pressure from the French defender when he pokess it home, giving Lloris the chance to gather.
    37'
    BENZEMA FOULED
    A warning from the ref to Vestergaard after a somewhat hard challenge on Benzema.
    33'
    BACK AND FORTH NOW
    Eriksen finally sees some of the ball long enough to create anything, but his pass is intercepted.
    Similar stuff on the other end, with Griezmann not being able to receive the ball due to a block.
    31'
    MBAPPE HAS A GO
    He gets the ball onto his right, and shoots but it’s no problem for Schmeichel.
    30'
    DENMARK ATTACK
    Delaney tries to get the ball into the box, Lloris reads it well, and gathers before Denmark get the chance to capitalise.
    28'
    DOLBERG BACK ON THE PITCH
    Denmark were playing with ten for a moment, but Dolberg has made his way back.
    Still 0-0 here.
    27'
    Live comment icon
    DOLBERG FALLS AWKWARDLY
    He’s now receiving treatment after he falls competing for the ball.