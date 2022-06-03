UEFA Nations League / League A
Stade de France / 03.06.2022
France v Denmark live updates - latest Nations League score as France begin the defence of their title
61'
FRANCE WITH A CHANGE AS WELL
Varane stretches and senses some uncomfort in his hamstring.
Off
Raphaël Varane
France
On
William Saliba
France
60'
SUBS
Off
Daniel Wass
Denmark
On
Mikkel Damsgaard
Denmark
60'
SUBS
Off
Jannik Vestergaard
Denmark
On
Rasmus Kristensen
Denmark
60'
TRIPLE SUB FOR DENMARK
Off
Kasper Dolberg
Denmark
On
Andreas Cornelius
Denmark
54'
STADIUM IS ROCKING NOW
And France are on the attack now with the huge lift.
51'
Goal
Karim Benzema
France
GOAL! FRANCE 1-0 DENMARK
Who else but Benzema?
And what a fantastic goal that is.
It is a one-two with Nkunku that's in the box, before some fantastic individual skill that has dribbling between players before slotting it into the corner.
48'
FRANCE CHANCE
They’ve come out of the gates racing.
Benzema heads the ball upwards, and when it comes down, he attempts a shot on goal, but Schmeichel makes himself big and blocks the shot before the ball is cleared.
46'
SUB
Mbappe off after the incident before half-time. Nkunku on in his place.
Off
Kylian Mbappé
France
On
Christopher Nkunku
France
2nd Half
KO
WE'RE BACK
Let's see if either side can get on the scoresheet tonight.
End of 1st Half
HT
HALF-TIME
Just before the whistle, Mbappe went down, clutching his leg. We'll see if he'll make an appearence in the second half.
45'
ONE MIN OF ADDED TIME
Stil 0-0 here, with both sides having some decent chances.
43'
BALL IN FRANCE’S BOX AGAIN
Wass with a cross in for Dolberg, but Lloris comes to collect before it reaches the intended target.
42'
FRANCE DOING QUITE A FEW LONGBALLS
Mbappe with the latest one, but it’s cleared.
39'
CLOSE!
Denmark almost get in, but it's good defending from Kounde.
Olsen gets the ball into the box, right to Maehle, but he's under pressure from the French defender when he pokess it home, giving Lloris the chance to gather.
37'
BENZEMA FOULED
A warning from the ref to Vestergaard after a somewhat hard challenge on Benzema.
33'
BACK AND FORTH NOW
Eriksen finally sees some of the ball long enough to create anything, but his pass is intercepted.
Similar stuff on the other end, with Griezmann not being able to receive the ball due to a block.
31'
MBAPPE HAS A GO
He gets the ball onto his right, and shoots but it’s no problem for Schmeichel.
30'
DENMARK ATTACK
Delaney tries to get the ball into the box, Lloris reads it well, and gathers before Denmark get the chance to capitalise.
28'
DOLBERG BACK ON THE PITCH
Denmark were playing with ten for a moment, but Dolberg has made his way back.
Still 0-0 here.
27'
DOLBERG FALLS AWKWARDLY
He’s now receiving treatment after he falls competing for the ball.