UEFA Nations League / League A
Stade de France / 03.06.2022
France
Not started
-
-
Denmark
France - Denmark

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
France logo
France jersey
France
Denmark logo
Denmark jersey
Denmark
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

France

Denmark

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AustriaAUT
00000
1
CroatiaCRO
00000
1
DenmarkDEN
00000
1
FranceFRA
00000
