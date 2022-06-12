UEFA Nations League / League C
Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena / 12.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/georgia/teamcenter.shtml
Georgia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bulgaria/teamcenter.shtml
Bulgaria
Georgia - Bulgaria

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Georgia logo
Georgia
Bulgaria logo
Bulgaria
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Georgia

Bulgaria

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
GeorgiaGEO
33009
2
North MacedoniaMKD
31114
3
BulgariaBUL
30212
4
GibraltarGIB
30121
Related matches

North Macedonia
-
-
Gibraltar
12/06
Georgia
-
-
North Macedonia
23/09
Bulgaria
-
-
Gibraltar
23/09
Gibraltar
-
-
Georgia
26/09

