UEFA Nations League / League C
Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena / 02.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/georgia/teamcenter.shtml
Georgia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gibraltar/teamcenter.shtml
Gibraltar
Georgia - Gibraltar

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Georgia logo
Georgia
Gibraltar logo
Gibraltar
4

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Georgia

Gibraltar

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BulgariaBUL
00000
1
GeorgiaGEO
00000
1
GibraltarGIB
00000
1
North MacedoniaMKD
00000
Related matches

Bulgaria
-
-
North Macedonia
02/06
Gibraltar
-
-
North Macedonia
05/06
Bulgaria
-
-
Georgia
05/06
North Macedonia
-
-
Georgia
09/06

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Georgia and Gibraltar with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 2 June 2022.

