Georgia - North Macedonia

UEFA Nations League / League C
Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena / 23.09.2022
Georgia
Not started
-
-
North Macedonia
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Georgia logo
Georgia
North Macedonia logo
North Macedonia jersey
North Macedonia
1

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Georgia

North Macedonia

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
GeorgiaGEO
431010
2
North MacedoniaMKD
42117
3
BulgariaBUL
40313
4
GibraltarGIB
40131
Georgia
0
0
Bulgaria

