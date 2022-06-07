GERMANY V ENGLAND - KANE SALVAGES DRAW FOR ENGLAND

UEFA Nations League / League A
Allianz Arena / 07.06.2022
FULL TIME
KANE LATE GOAL SECURES DRAW
They probably didn't deserve it but Harry Kane once more scored a big penalty to get reach his personal half-century and deny Germany victory. Thanks for following the match with us.
90'
KANE SPURNS CHANCE TO WIN IT
Grealish again created a chance for Kane finding him in space ten yards out but the skipper barely got connection with the ball.
88'
Penalty
Harry Kane
England
GOAL FOR ENGLAND!
Kane sends Neuer the wrong way to notch his 50th goal for England.
86'
AND THE REFEREE HAS GIVEN A PENALTY!
85'
VAR CHECKING POSSIBLE PENALTY
Kane went down under contact from Schlotterbeck as the German defender slipped in the area.
84'
BOWEN PUTS A DANGEROUS CROSS TOWARDS THE FAR POST
Klosterman clears for a corner.
83'
GUNDOGAN IS REPLACED BY SANE
81'
STERLING SHOOTS FROM THE EDGE OF THE BOX
But his effort is well wide of the target.
80'
BOWEN COMES ON FOR SAKA
77'
FINE STOP FROM NEUER
He gets a little lucky as it appears it was his back which stops Kane's shot as he spread himself following the England striker's shot at the back post from Grealish's perfectly-timed centre.
76'
GORETZKA COMES ON FOR MULLER
75'
GERMANY SO SLICK ON THE COUNTER-ATTACK
Muller found Havertz who slid in Werner and again Pickford did well to save with his body rushing out of goal.
74'
NEUER PALMS AWAY IN FRONT OF CROSSBAR
Maguire wins a header from a corner which was looping and about to hit the woodwork before the keeper pushed the ball away.
73'
HEAVY TOUCH FROM RICE
Grealish found him with a nice square ball into the penalty area but the West Ham skipper's touch let him down.
73'
MOUNT IS REPLACED BY GREALISH
71'
GREAT STOP FROM PICKFORD
Raum had all the time in the world to put a cross beyond the far post which Muller volleyed with a sidefoot bouncing towards the near post but the Everton stopper pushed the ball away.
65'
HOFFMAN AND MUSIALA COME OFF
They receive a great ovation from the stands as they are replaced by Gnabry and Werner.
62'
BELLINGHAM PLAYS THROUGH STERLING
But his cross shot ekes far from the far post.
59'
MULLER BRINGS DOWN SAKA FIVE YARDS FROM LEFT EDGE OF AREA
A chance for England to threaten Neuer's goal.
55'
LOVELY TOUCH FROM BELLINGHAM PUTS MOUNT THROUGH
But he is dispossessed entering the penalty area.