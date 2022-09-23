Germany v Hungary LIVE: Hansi Flick's side look to overhaul opponents and top Nations League group
UEFA Nations League / League A
Red Bull Arena / 23.09.2022
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL TIME - GERMANY 0-1 HUNGARY
And there we have it. Germany have suffered their first defeat under Flick's management. With Italy beating England 1-0 at San Siro, Hungary now need a draw against the Azzurri in their final group game to secure top spot.
90'
RUDIGER BOOKED
Germany are getting desperate here.
Yellow card
Antonio Rüdiger
Germany
87'
BIG CHANCE!
Nmecha works an opening for Kimmich, who drags wide of the far post. That was the moment for Germany, surely.
86'
HUNGARY ALMOST SEAL THE DEAL
Kleinheisler goes clean through but, one-on-one with Ter Stegen, he loses the battle of wills, allowing the Germany goalkeeper to make the save.
85'
ANOTHER CHANGE FOR HUNGARY
Szoboszlai swaps out for Loic Nego.
Off
Dominik Szoboszlai
Hungary
On
Loïc Négo
Hungary
83'
MULLER OFF
... with Lukas Nmecha coming on in his place.
Off
Thomas Müller
Germany
On
Lukas Nmecha
Germany
78'
HUNGARY PLAY FOR TIME
Nagy comes off for Callum Styles as Rossi tries to slow Germany's momentum.
Off
Ádám Nagy
Hungary
On
Callum Styles
Hungary
76'
GERMANY PUSHING FOR AN EQUALISER
A scramble in the box ends with Kimmich volleying at goal, but the shot is deflected away.
71'
HUNGARY ALMOST DOUBLE THEIR LEAD
The visitors counter-attack and Adam gets in behind. He tries to guide a shot into the far corner, but Ter Stegen does well to get down low and make the save.
70'
MORE CHANGES
Werner and Ilkay Gundogan come off for Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala.
Off
Ilkay Gündogan
Germany
On
Jamal Musiala
Germany
68'
DECENT CHANCE!
Sule marauds forwards and picks out Raum on the left. He whips the ball to Sane in the box, but the Bayern Munich forward balloons a header into the stands.
66'
DOUBLE SUBSTITUTION FOR HUNGARY
Gazdag and Adam Szalai are off, with Laszlo Kleinheisler and Martin Adam coming on to replace them.
Off
Ádám Szalai
Hungary
On
Martin Adam
Hungary
64'
SET PIECE WASTED
Germany win another free kick and Kimmich steps up, but his delivery doesn't get past the first defender.
59'
SO CLOSE!
Kimmich has a go from distance and forces Gulacsi into a fingertip save. The ensuing corner is cleared.
56'
ANOTHER GOOD CHANCE FOR GERMANY!
A series of short, sharp passes ends with Muller playing through Timo Werner. He gets a shot away, but Gulacsi makes a bobbling save.
52'
NO GOAL!
Jonas Hofmann knocks a long ball down for Muller, who lashes into the back of the net. Unfortunately for Germany, Hofmann was well offside and the flag goes up.
48'
FREE KICK CLEARED
Germany win a free kick and Kimmich steps up to take it. He almost picks out Muller in the box, but Hungary clear their lines.
46'
HALF-TIME CHANGE FOR GERMANY
Gnabry is hooked for Thilo Kehrer in what looks like a tactical switch from Flick.
Off
Serge Gnabry
Germany
On
Thilo Kehrer
Germany
46'
SECOND HALF KICKS OFF!
We're back underway in Leipzig.
End of 1st Half
HT
HALF-TIME - GERMANY 0-1 HUNGARY
The first half draws to a close with Germany passing between themselves with little purpose. Hungary fully deserve their lead and, if things stay as they are with England and Italy drawing 0-0, they will win the group.