Germany - Hungary

UEFA Nations League / League A
Red Bull Arena / 23.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/germany/teamcenter.shtml
Germany
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hungary/teamcenter.shtml
Hungary
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Germany logo
Germany jersey
Germany
Hungary logo
Hungary jersey
Hungary
0

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Germany

Hungary

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
HungaryHUN
42117
2
GermanyGER
41306
3
ItalyITA
41215
4
EnglandENG
40222
Latest news

UEFA Nations League

Italy need to address 'real problem' that cost World Cup spot - Inside Europe

4 hours ago

UEFA Nations League

Southgate willing to stake 'reputation' on Maguire selection

16 hours ago

