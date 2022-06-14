UEFA Nations League / League A
Borussia-Park / 14.06.2022
Live Updates
Germany v Italy live updates - latest Nations League score as Italy look to maintain top spot in the group
45'
ITALY ALL OVER THE PLACE
Their back-line is really struggling. Half-time could not come soon enough.
44'
SUB
Off
Matteo Politano
Italy
On
Luiz Felipe
Italy
42'
BASTONI NOW DOWN
Clutching his ankle. Not good for Italy.
41'
CRISTANTE DOWN
An accidental collision, but it looks like he's hurt his ribcage. He'll likely carry on, though.
40'
GERMANY CHANCE!
Sane with so much space when he received the ball from Werner. But his shot is straight at Donnarumma.
He should have done better given that he had the time to pick out either corner.
36'
ITALY HALF-CHANCE
Barella gets the ball after it pings around the box, and his shot isn't on target to bother Neuer.
33'
GERMANY CHANCE!
Great from Germany as Hofmann gets a low shot, and Donnarumma just gets low enough to push it away.
33'
ITALY STILL NOT GIVING MUCH WITH THE BALL
But they've retained their defensive shape, and Germany are not carving them open quite as easy.
28'
ITALY FINALLY IN ATTACK
Spinazzola on the left, but with Sane on him, the ball goes out with the ref blowing his whistle. The Italian makes it known that he thinks it was a wrong call.
25'
GERMANY USING THE LEFT SIDE
Gundogan gets the ball to Werner, who attempts a cross, but the striker can't get a cross into the box.
22'
ITALY FK
It's from a long way out, and they beat Germany's highline as Raspadori swings the free-kick. Cristante gets his head to it but it's over the bar.
18'
GERMANY STILL ON THE FRONT FOOT
Hofmann with a first-time cross into the box, but Donnarumma easily collects.
17'
WHILE WE WAIT FOR ITALY TO MAKE THIS A BIT MORE INTERESTING
Hungary has scored against England.UEFA Nations League live - England versus Hungary
15'
ARE ITALY ON THE PITCH?
Three mins since the goal, and Italy's response has been lacklustre (and that's putting it kindly). Germany easily knocking it around, before going on the attack. They win a corner that Rudiger gets his head on, but it spins wide.
10'
Goal
Joshua Kimmich
Germany
GOAL! GERMANY 1-0 ITALY
Kimmich scores and gives the hosts the lead!
He receives the ball in the box from a cross delivered by Raum, takes a touch to control it, and slots it home.
8'
FIRST ITALY CHANCE
Neuer with a double save!
Calabria with the cross to Raspadori, who shoots but Neuer makes a stretching save. Gnonto's follow-up is also saved by the keeper.
7'
GERMANY SHOT
Sane with a dribble into the box. A one-two doesn't come off, but the ball lands back to him, and he takes a shot, but it's just wide.
6'
GERMANY IN CONTROL
Home-side with 70% of the ball in these opening mins.
Gundogan takes one from distance.
4'
CORNER
Kimmich swings in it, but Donnarumma's height is an advantage here, as he gets to it first.
2'
CLOSE FOR GERMANY
Hofmann gets it to Werner who takes a shot, but Mancini gets back to make the block.