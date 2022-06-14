UEFA Nations League / League A
Borussia-Park / 14.06.2022
Germany
Not started
-
-
Italy
Germany - Italy

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Germany logo
Germany jersey
Germany
Italy logo
Italy jersey
Italy
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Germany

Italy

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ItalyITA
31205
2
HungaryHUN
31114
3
GermanyGER
30303
4
EnglandENG
30212
