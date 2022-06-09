UEFA Nations League / League C
Victoria Stadium / 09.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gibraltar/teamcenter.shtml
Gibraltar
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bulgaria/teamcenter.shtml
Bulgaria
Advertisement
Ad

Gibraltar - Bulgaria

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Gibraltar logo
Gibraltar
Bulgaria logo
Bulgaria
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Gibraltar

Bulgaria

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
GeorgiaGEO
22006
2
North MacedoniaMKD
21104
3
BulgariaBUL
20111
4
GibraltarGIB
20020
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Nations League

England are boring? So what? Good football doesn’t win tournaments – The Warm-Up

11 hours ago

UEFA Nations League

Kane: Draw with Germany shows England have the 'mentality' to succeed

21 hours ago

Related matches

North Macedonia
-
-
Georgia
09/06
North Macedonia
-
-
Gibraltar
12/06
Georgia
-
-
Bulgaria
12/06
Georgia
-
-
North Macedonia
23/09

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Gibraltar and Bulgaria with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 9 June 2022.

Catch the latest Gibraltar and Bulgaria news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.