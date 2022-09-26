Gibraltar - Georgia

UEFA Nations League / League C
Victoria Stadium / 26.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gibraltar/teamcenter.shtml
Gibraltar
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/georgia/teamcenter.shtml
Georgia
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Gibraltar logo
Gibraltar
Georgia logo
Georgia
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Gibraltar

Georgia

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
GeorgiaGEO
541013
2
North MacedoniaMKD
52127
3
BulgariaBUL
51316
4
GibraltarGIB
50141
