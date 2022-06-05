UEFA Nations League / League C
Victoria Stadium / 05.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gibraltar/teamcenter.shtml
Gibraltar
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/macedonia/teamcenter.shtml
North Macedonia
Gibraltar - North Macedonia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Gibraltar logo
Gibraltar
North Macedonia logo
North Macedonia jersey
North Macedonia
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Gibraltar

North Macedonia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
GeorgiaGEO
11003
2
North MacedoniaMKD
10101
3
BulgariaBUL
10101
4
GibraltarGIB
10010
