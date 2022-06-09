UEFA Nations League / League C
Panthessaliko Stadium / 09.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/greece/teamcenter.shtml
Greece
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cyprus/teamcenter.shtml
Cyprus
Greece - Cyprus

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Greece logo
Greece jersey
Greece
Cyprus logo
Cyprus
3

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Greece

Cyprus

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
GreeceGRE
22006
2
KosovoKOS
21013
3
Northern IrelandNIR
20111
4
CyprusCYP
20111
