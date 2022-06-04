Advertisement
Hungary v England live updates - latest Nations League score
38'
ANOTHER CORNER
And another one launched straight out the other side by Alexander-Arnold.
37'
GREAT CROSS
Nego whips in another beautiful cross from the right, cutting out England's defence entirely and finding Szoboszlai at the back post, who can't connect with his volley properly and Pickford gathers.
33'
BOWEN AGAIN
More good stuff here from Bowen, who beats Attila Szalai and cuts in along the goal line, from where his low ball is hacked clear in the six yard box.
32'
CHEEKY!
Hello, Pele! England cough the ball up in the centre circle and it breaks to Adam Szalai. He shoots first time, with Pickford way off his line; the ball clears England's goalkeeper, but drifts a yard wide of the post. What a great effort!
29'
CHANCE!
England get caught high, and Hungary get Zsolt Nagy in behind Alexander-Arnold. It's a wide angle but he has a yahoo at goal from the edge of the area, which Pickford palms away to safety.
28'
LULL
The pace seems to have gone out of this momentarily; it does look steaming hot out there.
25'
THE OLD SWITCHEROO
Kane launches a superb diagonal ball to Justin, all of 50 yards, and he's free down the left. He finds Mount in the area, who is soon crowded out and the chance disappears. Justin goes down briefly, but it looks like he'll carry on.
23'
THAT FREE KICK
Nothing comes of it, and when Hungary break up the other end Sallai's cross is cut out well by Coady.
21'
HERE'S A YELLOW!
Schafer goes in the book. Kane spins beautifully and releases Justin through the inside left position, where Schafer crudely brings him down. It's a free kick in a decent position here for England.
20'
KANE FLOATING
It's been a bright opening from Kane too, who is dropping deep and causing problems. Alexander-Arnold finds him in space down the right, but his cross is slightly deflected and bounces over Mount at the back post.
18'
LIVELY ENGLAND
They're responding to the Hungarian upswing here. Kane reverses a nice ball to Justin, who crosses low but it's gathered by Gulacsi.
17'
MORE CORNER TALK
Bowen is industrious again, and forces another corner for England. He really has started brightly. Alexander-Arnold this time picks out Coady, who can only head over the bar from eight yards out.
15'
BETTER FROM THE HOSTS
They're very busy around the edge of England's area, and this is really starting to get this young crowd behind them.
12'
BIG CHANCE!
Hungary almost take the lead! A raking switch of play finds Nego on the right; he fires a delicious, low volleyed cross into the area, and Szoboszlai arrives to side-foot the ball at goal. Pickford just about gets something on it, and Coady races back to boot the ball clear before it crosses the line.
11'
BOWEN IS EVERYWHERE
I think someone wants to mark their debut with a goal. Alexander-Arnold crosses into the box, where Bowen shins an attempted scissor-kick meekly into the hands off Gulacsi.
9'
SHARP STUFF
Rice flicks a ball to Kane on the edge; in turn he glances a header into the path of Bowen, whose shot is blocked behind for a corner. This is a lively start from the visitors.
7'
CORNER TALK
England win one out on the left, but Alexander-Arnold booms it straight out over the other side.
6'
ALMOST!
Orban doesn't look comfortable already at the back. A long ball over the top almost puts Bowen in, but he can't control the ball, Orban misses it completely and it trickles through to Gulacsi.
4'
'ARRY
Kane is one away from a half-ton of international goals, and gets an early sighter here. He backs up Orban on the left of the Hungarian area, but whips his shot well wide of the far post.
3'
A POP FROM RANGE
Sallai finds some room between England's defence and midfield, and hits a low drive straight at Pickford who needs two attempts to gather.