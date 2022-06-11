UEFA Nations League / League A
Puskás Aréna / 11.06.2022
HUNGARY V GERMANY: A RESURGENT GERMANY TRAVEL TO THE PUSKAS ARENA TO TAKE ON HUNGARY IN THE NATIONS LEAGUE
8'
GOAL! HUNGARY 1-1 GERMANY
Hungary's lead didn't last long. An incredible pass over the top finds Hofmann who on the stretch nicks the ball past the keeper and taps into an empty net. It's all happening here!
5'
GOAL! HUNGARY 1-0 GERMANY
Five minutes on the clock and Hungary are ahead. Fiola loops a ball into the box towards Szalai but his header is paried away by Neuer. However Nagy is there to smash home the rebound!
4'
QUIET EARLY STAGES
Both teams are easing them selves into the game. Nothing much has happened as of yet.
3'
GERMANY'S BACK THREE
Flick sticks with the 3-4-2-1 he used against England but has made some personnel changes to the defence that took on the Three Lions a week ago. Kehrer and Süle come into defence in place of Klostermann and Rüdiger,
1'
AND WE'RE OFF
Hungary kick us off.
19:44
A MOMENT OF REFLECTION BEFORE KICK OFF
The players hold a moment of applause to honour former Hungary international Duro Jozsef.
19:40
HERE WE GO...
With just five minutes to kick off, both sides are about to sing their anthems. The German national anthem is rather underrated in my humble opinion.
19:35
AWAY FROM THE INTERNATIONALS...
The transfer window is hotting up, with Nunez and Liverpool reportedly on the verge of an agreement, and De Jong's switch to Manchester United edging closer.TRANSFER NEWS LIVE: MADRID ANNOUNCED TCHOUAMENI, PSG'S SKRINIAR BID REJECTED, DARWIN NUNEZ EN ROUTE
19:30
LAST TIME OUT
The corresponding Euro fixture last summer served up an entertaining 2-2 draw in Munich. A late Goretzka helped Germany snatch the three points from Hungary and qualify for the tournament’s knock out stages.
Hungary’s most recent win over Die Mannschaft came in a 2004 friendly. Germany legend Lothar Matthaus, who was the Hungary manager at-the-time, masterminded a 2-0 victory.
19:25
ELSEWHERE IN GROUP A4
England are looking for their first win in this year’s Nations League. Will they get it in tonight's fixture against Italy, in what is a repeat of the last summer’s Euro 2020 final?England - Italy Live - Summary: Football Scores & Highlights - 11/06/2022
19:20
GULACSI A THORN IN FLICK’S SIDE?
There are a number of Bundesliga players in the Hungary team, meaning this fixture is full of interesting sub-plots.
Among Hungary’s Bundesliga contingent is Leipzig’s Gulacsi, who was the last goalkeeper to claim a clean sheet against Bayern in the Bundesliga way back in 2020, when the German champions were coached by Flick.
19:15
SZOBOSZLAI IS HUNGARY’S MAIN THREAT
Hungary’s most influential player is Leipzig schemer Szoboszlai, who converted from the last week against England.
That was the 21-year-old's sixth goal for his country and he is the heartbeat of this Hungary side.
Image credit: Getty Images
19:10
A WORD FROM FLICK
Flick wants more improvement from his resurgent Germany side ahead of November's World Cup.
He said to media before the game: "The four games now are for us to check where we are. A lot can change quickly in football and in life.
“It's important that those who come in also show that they can help the team: they have done that impressively. For me, it's just important that you trust the players. We will do that. We want to make each individual a little bit better so that we can be even better in Qatar."
Image credit: Getty Images
19:05
A WORD FROM ROSSI:
Hungary boss Rossi was full of praise for Flick’s Germany side when talking to the press.
He said: "Out of our three opponents, Germany are in the best shape and the most dangerous. It'll be tough to rein them in, dictate the match and play our own game. We'll be endeavouring to do so though, and I'm confident that this will show in the result.
“Overall, I'm happy with how we've performed, how organised we've been, and how the players have followed my instructions so far. Only in this way can we compete against such illustrious opponents."
19:00
TEAMS IN FOCUS:
Hungary and Union Berlin defender Schafer is suspended after picking up his second booking of the tournament against Italy.
Meanwhile, Gulacsi returns in goal having been rested against Italy.
For Germany Reus has been ruled out of the June fixtures due to a muscle tear, while Gnabry is doubtful with a calf injury.
Sule and Goretzka return to the first team while Sane is on the bench.
18:55
TEAMS ARE IN
Hungary: Gulacsi, Lang, Orban, At. Szalai, Fiola, A. Nagy, Styles, Z. Nagy, Sallai, Szoboszlai, Ad. Szalai … Subs: Szappanos, Schon, Gazdag, Kecskes, Nego, Vécsei, Dibusz, Bolla, Vancsa, Salloi, Adam, Baráth // Germany: Neuer, Kehrer, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Hofmann, Kimmich, Goretzka, Raum, Havertz, Musiala, Werner… Subs: Gündogan, Nmecha, Baumann, Klostermann, Henrichs, Adeyemi, Brandt, Trapp, Müller, Stach, Tah, Sane
18:50
HELLO AND WELCOME
Follow live updates as Germany take on Hungary in group A3 of the Nations League. Flick is yet to lose any of his 11 matches as German boss, but the Mighty Magyars will present his side a stern test. Hungary acquitted themselves well in fixtures against England and Italy this Nations League campaign, while they have won four of their last six matches in all competitions.