UEFA Nations League / League A
Puskás Aréna / 11.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hungary/teamcenter.shtml
Hungary
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/germany/teamcenter.shtml
Germany
Advertisement
Ad

Hungary - Germany

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hungary logo
Hungary jersey
Hungary
Germany logo
Germany jersey
Germany
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Hungary

Germany

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ItalyITA
21104
2
HungaryHUN
21013
3
GermanyGER
20202
4
EnglandENG
20111
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Nations League

Sarabia fires Spain to Nations League win at Switzerland

13 hours ago

UEFA Nations League

Portugal top Nations League group after win over Czech Republic

13 hours ago

Related matches

England
-
-
Italy
11/06
England
-
-
Hungary
14/06
Germany
-
-
Italy
14/06
Italy
-
-
England
23/09

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Hungary and Germany with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 11 June 2022.

Catch the latest Hungary and Germany news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.