Hungary v Italy - Italy heading for Nations League semi-finals
UEFA Nations League / League A
Puskás Aréna / 26.09.2022
90'
MAZZOCHI COMES ON FOR DI LORENZO
85'
KLEINHEISER REPLACES SZOBOSZLAI
80'
ADAM GOES DOWN IN THE BOX
There looked like there might have been a for a foul on the big substitute by Bastoni, but after a VAR check it is decided there is no case to answer.
75'
A MASSIVE OVATION FOR SZALAI
In his final game Adam Szalai is replaced by Martin Adam.
73'
POBEGA AND SCAMACCA COME ON
Jorginho and Raspadori leave the field.
69'
GAZDAG SHOOTS FROM THE EDGE OF AREA
But he fires high over the bar. A better period of play for Hungary now though.
66'
GABBIADINI COMES ON FOR GNONTO
A quiet game for the Leeds youngster.
64'
ANOTHER DONNARUMMA SAVE
Styles' effort is deflected off Bonucci but the keeper adjusts and moves the other way to parry the ball away.
58'
DIMARCO SHOOTS FROM THE EDGE OF THE BOX
But he is just too high with his half-volley.
57'
GAZDAG COMES ON FOR KERKEZ
55'
ANOTHER AMAZING SAVE
Nego crosses perfectly from the right flak and Styles heads down at the far post but Donnarumma had scrambled across his box and blocks with his legs.
52'
Goal
Federico Dimarco
Italy
GOAL FOR ITALY!
So close to a goal at the other end and Itaalay mmake them pay. Cristante fires a cross from the by-line and DiMarco enters the six-yard box at the back post to slam home into an empty net.
50'
TRIPLE SAVE FROM DONNARUMMA
What a performance from the Azzuri keeper. Initially he denies Nego diving to his left, then gets up before diving to his left to deny a shot from the edge of the box from Styles. Then best of the lot he denies Adam Szalai a goal from point blank range.
46'
TWO SUBSTITUTIONS AT HALF TIME
One for each side. Nagy is off for Hungary, replaced by Styles and Bastoni has come on for Acerbi.
46'
ITALY GET THE SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
45+2'
RETIRING MAN GOES INTO BOOK
Adam Szalai is punished for pushing Jorginho. And that is the last event of the first half.
44'
SZOBOSZLAI SHOOTS FROM 25 YARDS OUT
The Hungarian playmaker shoots from outside the area but Donnarumma has it comfortably under control.
42'
SO CLOSE FROM HUNGARY
Great set piece from Szoboszlai which Donnarumma half comes then leaves, Orban heads back across the six-yard box but Attila Szalai swings a boot at the ball and it skews wide of the target.
36'
BETTER FROM HUNGARY NOW
Consecutive crosses pepper into the box, with Kerkez again prominent but the ball does not bounce, or rather bounces too high, for Schafer and Italy can clear.
34'
ACERBI GOES INTO THE BOOK
A late, fairly unnecessary challenge on Nego.