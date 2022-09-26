Hungary v Italy - Italy heading for Nations League semi-finals

UEFA Nations League / League A
Puskás Aréna / 26.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hungary/teamcenter.shtml
Hungary
Completed
0
2
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/italy-1/teamcenter.shtml
Italy
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Eurosport UK
    By
    Eurosport UK
    Updated 26/09/2022 at 20:37 GMT
    90'
    Live comment icon
    MAZZOCHI COMES ON FOR DI LORENZO
    85'
    Live comment icon
    KLEINHEISER REPLACES SZOBOSZLAI
    80'
    ADAM GOES DOWN IN THE BOX
    There looked like there might have been a for a foul on the big substitute by Bastoni, but after a VAR check it is decided there is no case to answer.
    75'
    A MASSIVE OVATION FOR SZALAI
    In his final game Adam Szalai is replaced by Martin Adam.
    73'
    Live comment icon
    POBEGA AND SCAMACCA COME ON
    Jorginho and Raspadori leave the field.
    69'
    GAZDAG SHOOTS FROM THE EDGE OF AREA
    But he fires high over the bar. A better period of play for Hungary now though.
    66'
    Live comment icon
    GABBIADINI COMES ON FOR GNONTO
    A quiet game for the Leeds youngster.
    64'
    Live comment icon
    ANOTHER DONNARUMMA SAVE
    Styles' effort is deflected off Bonucci but the keeper adjusts and moves the other way to parry the ball away.
    58'
    DIMARCO SHOOTS FROM THE EDGE OF THE BOX
    But he is just too high with his half-volley.
    57'
    Live comment icon
    GAZDAG COMES ON FOR KERKEZ
    55'
    Live comment icon
    ANOTHER AMAZING SAVE
    Nego crosses perfectly from the right flak and Styles heads down at the far post but Donnarumma had scrambled across his box and blocks with his legs.
    52'
    Live comment icon
    Federico Dimarco
    Goal
    Federico Dimarco
    Italy
    Italy
    GOAL FOR ITALY!
    So close to a goal at the other end and Itaalay mmake them pay. Cristante fires a cross from the by-line and DiMarco enters the six-yard box at the back post to slam home into an empty net.
    50'
    Live comment icon
    TRIPLE SAVE FROM DONNARUMMA
    What a performance from the Azzuri keeper. Initially he denies Nego diving to his left, then gets up before diving to his left to deny a shot from the edge of the box from Styles. Then best of the lot he denies Adam Szalai a goal from point blank range.
    46'
    Live comment icon
    TWO SUBSTITUTIONS AT HALF TIME
    One for each side. Nagy is off for Hungary, replaced by Styles and Bastoni has come on for Acerbi.
    46'
    Live comment icon
    ITALY GET THE SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
    45+2'
    Live comment icon
    RETIRING MAN GOES INTO BOOK
    Adam Szalai is punished for pushing Jorginho. And that is the last event of the first half.
    44'
    SZOBOSZLAI SHOOTS FROM 25 YARDS OUT
    The Hungarian playmaker shoots from outside the area but Donnarumma has it comfortably under control.
    42'
    SO CLOSE FROM HUNGARY
    Great set piece from Szoboszlai which Donnarumma half comes then leaves, Orban heads back across the six-yard box but Attila Szalai swings a boot at the ball and it skews wide of the target.
    36'
    BETTER FROM HUNGARY NOW
    Consecutive crosses pepper into the box, with Kerkez again prominent but the ball does not bounce, or rather bounces too high, for Schafer and Italy can clear.
    34'
    Live comment icon
    ACERBI GOES INTO THE BOOK
    A late, fairly unnecessary challenge on Nego.