Hungary - Italy

UEFA Nations League / League A
Puskás Aréna / 26.09.2022
Hungary
Not started
-
-
Italy
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hungary logo
Hungary jersey
Hungary
Italy logo
Italy jersey
Italy
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Hungary

Italy

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
HungaryHUN
531110
2
ItalyITA
52218
3
GermanyGER
51316
4
EnglandENG
50232
Latest news

UEFA Nations League

Van Dijk fires Netherlands to Nations League Finals

3 hours ago

UEFA Nations League

Swiderski goal sees Poland relegate Wales from Nations League A

4 hours ago

Related matches

England
-
-
Germany
19:45
Germany
0
1
Hungary
Italy
1
0
England
England
0
4
Hungary

