UEFA Nations League / League B
Laugardalsvöllur / 13.06.2022
Iceland
Not started
-
-
Israel
Iceland - Israel

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Iceland logo
Iceland
Israel logo
Israel
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Iceland

Israel

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
IsraelISR
21104
2
IcelandISL
20202
3
AlbaniaALB
20111
4
RussiaRUS
00000
