Israel - Albania

UEFA Nations League / League B
Bloomfield / 24.09.2022
Israel
Not started
-
-
Albania
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Israel logo
Israel
Albania logo
Albania
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Israel

Albania

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
IsraelISR
31205
2
IcelandISL
30303
3
AlbaniaALB
20111
4
RussiaRUS
00000
Albania

