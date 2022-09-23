Italy v England live! - Giacomo Raspadori goal relegates England from League A

UEFA Nations League / League A
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 23.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/italy-1/teamcenter.shtml
Italy
Completed
1
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/england/teamcenter.shtml
England
    Updated 23/09/2022 at 20:47 GMT
    REPORT
    Thanks for joining us this evening. Take care.
    Raspadori strike sees England get relegated from Nations League A
    90+6'
    FULL-TIME: ITALY 1-0 ENGLAND
    Italy have done it here at the San Siro and they just squeeze past England to relegate the Three Lions from League A. Reaction to follow...
    No win in five games now for England.
    90+5'
    OVER THE BAR!
    Good chance for England! James floats in a cross from the right byline, but Bellingham heads it just millimetres over the bar!
    90+3'
    England
    Grealish is booked for a silly foul and as a result he will miss Monday's game against Germany.
    90+2'
    Live comment icon
    STRAIGHT AT DONNARUMMA
    Rice tries to go for goal with a low curling strike from distance, but it is straight into the gloves of Donnarumma.
    90'
    SIX ADDED MINUTES
    Possibly a chance for an England equaliser here?
    89'
    Italy
    Emerson Palmieri also comes on for Jorginho.
    Jorginho
Off
    Off
    Jorginho
    Italy
    Italy
    Emerson Palmieri
On
    On
    Emerson Palmieri
    Italy
    Italy
    88'
    Italy
    Dimarco, who has been brilliant tonight, is replaced by Frattesi.
    Federico Dimarco
Off
    Off
    Federico Dimarco
    Italy
    Italy
    Davide Frattesi
On
    On
    Davide Frattesi
    Italy
    Italy
    85'
    OFF THE POST!
    Italy almost double their advantage as Dimarco's low cross from the left-side of the box comes back off the upright! Pope was beaten.
    84'
    Live comment icon
    GOOD SAVE!
    Pope makes a good save down low with his leg to deny Gabbiadini one-on-one!
    81'
    Italy
    Italy make another change as Gabbiadini enters the fray.
    Giacomo Raspadori
Off
    Off
    Giacomo Raspadori
    Italy
    Italy
    Manolo Gabbiadini
On
    On
    Manolo Gabbiadini
    Italy
    Italy
    81'
    PUNCHED CLEAR
    The following free-kick from the left-side edge of the box from James is whipped in, but Donnarumma plays it safe and punches it clear.
    79'
    Live comment icon
    Italy
    YELLOW CARD
    Di Lorenzo catches Grealish and is booked.
    75'
    GOOD SAVE!
    Some good football from England. They work it well quickly around the box, as Shaw's cross finds Rice on the edge of the penalty area. He tees up Bellingham, who then frees Kane in behind down the right channel. The striker then fires a low shot towards the near post, but Donnarumma parries it away.
    72'
    England
    Luke Shaw also comes on, and he replaces Kyle Walker.
    Kyle Walker
Off
    Off
    Kyle Walker
    England
    England
    Luke Shaw
On
    On
    Luke Shaw
    England
    England
    71'
    England
    Jack Grealish comes on to replace Bukayo Saka.
    Bukayo Saka
Off
    Off
    Bukayo Saka
    England
    England
    Jack Grealish
On
    On
    Jack Grealish
    England
    England
    68'
    Italy
    Giacomo Raspadori
    Goal
    Giacomo Raspadori
    Italy
    Italy
    GOALLL! WHAT A FINISH!
    Italy make the breakthrough! Raspadori has his fourth international goal!
    The Napoli man cuts inside onto his right foot inside the box after taking down a long ball from defence, before whipping the ball right into the far corner. Great goal.
    65'
    SAVE!
    Dimarco flashes a free-kick from just outside the box on the right-hand side towards the far post, but Walker gets his head on it in the nick of time to partially clear it. However, Italy recycle it and it finds Di Lorenzo on the byline, who flashes a low cut-back into the area, but Pope does well to tip it behind.
    62'
    The second sees Pobega repace Barella.
    Nicolò Barella
Off
    Off
    Nicolò Barella
    Italy
    Italy
    Tommaso Pobega
On
    On
    Tommaso Pobega
    Italy
    Italy
    62'
    Italy
    DOUBLE ITALY CHANGE
    The first sees Gnonto replace Scamacca.
    Gianluca Scamacca
Off
    Off
    Gianluca Scamacca
    Italy
    Italy
    Wilfried Gnonto
On
    On
    Wilfried Gnonto
    Italy
    Italy