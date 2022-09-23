Italy - England

UEFA Nations League / League A
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 23.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/italy-1/teamcenter.shtml
Italy
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/england/teamcenter.shtml
England
Advertisement
Ad

Italy need to address ‘real problem’ that cost World Cup spot as England clash looms in Nations League – Inside Europe

Italy face England in the Nations League on Friday. They sit third and fourth in Group 3 of League A with Hungary top and Germany second. Both are in need of a win after indifferent runs of form following their Euro 2020 final just 14 months ago. Simone Eterno of Eurosport Italy details the mood in the country ahead of the match and the national team’s biggest problem.

By
Eurosport
Updated 23/09/2022 at 10:09 GMT
Read all

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Italy logo
Italy jersey
Italy
England logo
England jersey
England
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Italy

England

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
HungaryHUN
42117
2
GermanyGER
41306
3
ItalyITA
41215
4
EnglandENG
40222
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Nations League

Southgate willing to stake 'reputation' on Maguire selection

16 hours ago

UEFA Nations League

'It is a little bit boring' - De Bruyne on excess Wales games

20 hours ago

Related matches

Germany
-
-
Hungary
19:45
England
-
-
Germany
26/09
Hungary
-
-
Italy
26/09
England
0
4
Hungary

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Italy and England with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 23 September 2022.

Catch the latest Italy and England news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.