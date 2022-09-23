Italy - England
UEFA Nations League / League A
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 23.09.2022
Italy need to address ‘real problem’ that cost World Cup spot as England clash looms in Nations League – Inside Europe
Italy face England in the Nations League on Friday. They sit third and fourth in Group 3 of League A with Hungary top and Germany second. Both are in need of a win after indifferent runs of form following their Euro 2020 final just 14 months ago. Simone Eterno of Eurosport Italy details the mood in the country ahead of the match and the national team’s biggest problem.
