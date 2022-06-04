UEFA Nations League / League A
Stadio Renato Dall'Ara / 04.06.2022
Live
Italy v Germany live updates – latest score as European giants clash in Nations League opener
91'
FOUR MORE MINUTES
There's a lot of applause for Gnonto every time he's on the ball. The teenager has really won over the Italy fans with his performance here.
We're into four minutes of added time.
89'
ANOTHER YELLOW
We're getting a lot more changes and yellows than chances at the end here. Will either side find a late breakthrough?
Werner is booked this time for dissent.
86'
TWO MORE CHANGES
A good debut for Frattesi, who is replaced by Samuele Ricci.
Another debutant, Matteo Cancellieri, is on for Scamacca.
83'
HAVERTZ BOOKED
Another yellow, this time for the Chelsea man.
81'
BASTONI BOOKED
The Italy defender is the latest name in the book.
80'
TWO ITALY CHANGES, ONE FOR GERMANY
Tonali and Biraghi are off, Pobega and Dimarco on for the Azzurri.
For Germany, Raum is on for Gnabry.
80'
GERMANY PRESSING
Donnarumma is drawn into action again, palming away a dangerous cross before blocking a follow-up shot. Italy hanging on a bit now.
78'
GERMANY ON THE FRONT FOOT
Gundogan has a go from just inside the box, but his shot is held at the second time of asking by Donnarumma.
77'
COOLING BREAK
The players trudge off for a drink.
73'
GOAL! ITALY 1-1 GERMANY
The lead didn't last long! That's what you call an instant response.
Italy make a bit of a mess of it in the box as they fail to clear their lines, and Kimmich eventually fires home after a shot deflects into his path in the area.
VAR has a look but the goal stands!
70'
GOAL! ITALY 1-0 GERMANY
What an impact from Gnonto! The 18-year-old gets an assist on his debut for the Azzurri, and a fantastic one at that.
The winger picks it up out wide, finds space for a cross and whips a ball across the six yard box for Pellegrini to tap in.
The Dall'Ara explodes and we finally have a breakthrough!
70'
MORE GERMANY CHANGES
Here come some familiar faces for Premier League fans.
Gundogan and Havertz are on for Goretzka and Muller. Can they make a decisive impact in the final 20 minutes?
69'
GERMANY CHANCE
Goretzka picks out Musiala on the left-hand side of the box, but the youngster scuffs his shot and it rolls harmlessly wide.
Neither side has really got its shooting boots on tonight...
66'
TONALI BOOKED
Tonali holds back Gnabry and goes in the book.
65'
ITALY CHANGE
It's a debut for Gnonto! The 18-year-old is on for the final 25 minutes in the place of Politano, who is limping after that challenge. What an opportunity to become an instant hero for the FC Zurich man.
62'
DOUBLE BOOKING
Politano is on the ground, and lots of players are standing around pushing each other.
It ends with bookings for Kehrer and Florenzi, the former for the tackle on Politano and the latter for lashing out at Kimmich in the aftermath.
59'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR GERMANY
Flick looks to his bench, bringing on Musiala for Sane and Hofmann for Henrichs.
Those are the first changes of the night - will they turn the tide back in Germany's favour?
56'
ITALY COME AGAIN
The Azzurri have come out firing here, and this time it's Politano who has a go, but his shot across the face of goal takes a deflection. It's not far wide though...
Germany clear their lines from the resulting corner, but they're up against it a bit since the break.
53'
SCAMACCA WANTS A GOAL
Scamacca looks determined to get a goal tonight. He drives forward and fires a wayward shot well over, but two minutes later gets another opporunity when his overhead kick is held by Neuer. He's trying everything!
51'
PELLEGRINI BOOKED
Pellegrini is the first name in the book for tonight, after clumsily sliding through the back of Muller.