UEFA Nations League / League C
Astana Arena / 03.06.2022
Kazakhstan
Not started
-
-
Azerbaijan
Kazakhstan - Azerbaijan

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Kazakhstan logo
Kazakhstan
Azerbaijan logo
Azerbaijan
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AzerbaijanAZE
00000
1
BelarusBLR
00000
1
KazakhstanKAZ
00000
1
SlovakiaSVK
00000
