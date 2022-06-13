UEFA Nations League / League C
Astana Arena / 13.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kazakhstan/teamcenter.shtml
Kazakhstan
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/slovakia/teamcenter.shtml
Slovakia
Kazakhstan - Slovakia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Kazakhstan logo
Kazakhstan
Slovakia logo
Slovakia jersey
Slovakia
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Kazakhstan

Slovakia

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
KazakhstanKAZ
32107
2
SlovakiaSVK
32016
3
BelarusBLR
30212
4
AzerbaijanAZE
30121
Related matches

Azerbaijan
-
-
Belarus
13/06
Kazakhstan
-
-
Belarus
22/09
Slovakia
-
-
Azerbaijan
22/09
Slovakia
-
-
Belarus
25/09

