UEFA Nations League / League C
Fadil Vokrri Stadium / 05.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kosovo/teamcenter.shtml
Kosovo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/greece/teamcenter.shtml
Greece
Advertisement
Ad

Kosovo - Greece

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Kosovo logo
Kosovo
Greece logo
Greece jersey
Greece
0

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Kosovo

Greece

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
KosovoKOS
11003
2
GreeceGRE
11003
3
Northern IrelandNIR
10010
4
CyprusCYP
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Nations League

Southgate: England 'made our stand as a team' as Hungary fans boo taking knee

an hour ago

UEFA Nations League

Szoboszlai penalty sees England lose Nations League opener in Budapest

2 hours ago

Related matches

Cyprus
-
-
Northern Ireland
05/06
Kosovo
-
-
Northern Ireland
09/06
Greece
-
-
Cyprus
09/06
Northern Ireland
-
-
Cyprus
12/06

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Kosovo and Greece with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 5 June 2022.

Catch the latest Kosovo and Greece news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.