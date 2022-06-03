UEFA Nations League / League D
Daugava Stadium / 03.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/latvia/teamcenter.shtml
Latvia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/andorra/teamcenter.shtml
Andorra
Advertisement
Ad

Latvia - Andorra

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Latvia logo
Latvia
Andorra logo
Andorra
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Latvia

Andorra

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AndorraAND
00000
1
LatviaLVA
00000
1
LiechtensteinLIE
00000
1
MoldovaMDA
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Liechtenstein
-
-
Moldova
03/06
Latvia
-
-
Liechtenstein
06/06
Andorra
-
-
Moldova
06/06
Moldova
-
-
Latvia
10/06

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Latvia and Andorra with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 3 June 2022.

Catch the latest Latvia and Andorra news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.