UEFA Nations League / League D
Daugava Stadium / 06.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/latvia/teamcenter.shtml
Latvia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liechtenstein/teamcenter.shtml
Liechtenstein
Latvia - Liechtenstein

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Latvia logo
Latvia
Liechtenstein logo
Liechtenstein
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LatviaLVA
11003
2
MoldovaMDA
11003
3
LiechtensteinLIE
10010
4
AndorraAND
10010
Related matches

Andorra
-
-
Moldova
06/06
Moldova
-
-
Latvia
10/06
Andorra
-
-
Liechtenstein
10/06
Moldova
-
-
Andorra
14/06

