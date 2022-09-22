Latvia - Moldova

UEFA Nations League / League D
Stadionas Skonto / 22.09.2022
Latvia
Latvia
Completed
1
2
Moldova
Moldova
Highlights

Latvia
Moldova

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Latvia logo
Latvia
Moldova logo
Moldova
3

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Latvia

Moldova

Lineups

Latvia
4-4-2
Moldova
3-5-2
Latvia
4-4-2
Moldova
3-5-2
Latvia logo
Latvia
Moldova logo
Moldova
Cards
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LatviaLVA
540112
2
MoldovaMDA
531110
3
AndorraAND
52127
4
LiechtensteinLIE
50050
