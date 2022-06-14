UEFA Nations League / League D
Rheinpark Stadion / 14.06.2022
Liechtenstein
Not started
-
-
Latvia
Liechtenstein - Latvia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Liechtenstein logo
Liechtenstein
Latvia logo
Latvia
0

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Liechtenstein

Latvia

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LatviaLVA
33009
2
MoldovaMDA
31114
3
AndorraAND
31114
4
LiechtensteinLIE
30030
