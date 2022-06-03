UEFA Nations League / League D
Rheinpark Stadion / 03.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liechtenstein/teamcenter.shtml
Liechtenstein
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/moldova/teamcenter.shtml
Moldova
Liechtenstein - Moldova

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Liechtenstein logo
Liechtenstein
Moldova logo
Moldova
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Liechtenstein

Moldova

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AndorraAND
00000
1
LatviaLVA
00000
1
LiechtensteinLIE
00000
1
MoldovaMDA
00000
