UEFA Nations League / League C
LFF Stadium / 07.06.2022
Lithuania
Not started
-
-
Turkey
Lithuania - Turkey

Statistics

Recent matches

Lithuania

Turkey

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TurkeyTUR
11003
2
LuxembourgLUX
11003
3
LithuaniaLTU
10010
4
Faroe IslandsFRO
10010
Latest news

UEFA Nations League

Southgate praises Germany as 'benchmark' as they plan to join England in taking knee

3 hours ago

UEFA Nations League

Martinez rescues point for Spain to deny Czech Republic

a day ago

Related matches

Faroe Islands
-
-
Luxembourg
07/06
Faroe Islands
-
-
Lithuania
11/06
Luxembourg
-
-
Turkey
11/06
Luxembourg
-
-
Faroe Islands
14/06

