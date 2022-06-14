UEFA Nations League / League C
Stade de Luxembourg / 14.06.2022
Luxembourg
Not started
-
-
Faroe Islands
Luxembourg - Faroe Islands

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Luxembourg logo
Luxembourg
Faroe Islands logo
Faroe Islands
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Luxembourg

Faroe Islands

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TurkeyTUR
33009
2
LuxembourgLUX
32016
3
Faroe IslandsFRO
31023
4
LithuaniaLTU
30030
