Luxembourg - Lithuania

UEFA Nations League / League C
Stade de Luxembourg / 25.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/luxembourg/teamcenter.shtml
Luxembourg
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lithuania/teamcenter.shtml
Lithuania
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Luxembourg logo
Luxembourg
Lithuania logo
Lithuania
2

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Luxembourg

Lithuania

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TürkiyeTUR
541013
2
LuxembourgLUX
52218
3
Faroe IslandsFRO
51225
4
LithuaniaLTU
50141
Related matches

Faroe Islands
-
-
Türkiye
19:45
Türkiye
3
3
Luxembourg
Lithuania
1
1
Faroe Islands
Luxembourg
2
2
Faroe Islands

