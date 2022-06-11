UEFA Nations League / League C
Stade de Luxembourg / 11.06.2022
Luxembourg
Not started
-
-
Turkey
Luxembourg - Turkey

Luxembourg

Turkey

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TurkeyTUR
22006
2
LuxembourgLUX
22006
3
Faroe IslandsFRO
20020
4
LithuaniaLTU
20020
Faroe Islands
-
-
Lithuania
11/06
Luxembourg
-
-
Faroe Islands
14/06
Turkey
-
-
Lithuania
14/06
Lithuania
-
-
Faroe Islands
22/09

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Luxembourg and Turkey with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 11 June 2022.

Catch the latest Luxembourg and Turkey news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

