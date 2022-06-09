UEFA Nations League / League D
National Stadium / 09.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/malta/teamcenter.shtml
Malta
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/estonia/teamcenter.shtml
Estonia
Malta - Estonia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Malta logo
Malta
Estonia logo
Estonia
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Malta

Estonia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MaltaMLT
11003
2
EstoniaEST
11003
3
San MarinoSMR
20020
